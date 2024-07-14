Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 509,735 Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,049 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 509,735 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ERIC. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 24,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 95,377 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 138,121 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the period. 7.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ERIC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.81 to $5.58 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $6.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $6.74.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.75% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

