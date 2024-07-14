Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 52,951 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 53.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,951 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.10% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,149.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156,982 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $861,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 78,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,743 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF stock opened at $103.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.28. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52 week low of $86.16 and a 52 week high of $107.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

