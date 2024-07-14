Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 642 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 252.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CINF opened at $122.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.96. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.86 and a fifty-two week high of $124.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.03. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is 21.56%.

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.47 per share, with a total value of $113,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,018.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CINF shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $143.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.50.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

