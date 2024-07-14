Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 761 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $1,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,842,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,521,000 after acquiring an additional 194,148 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,037,000 after acquiring an additional 551,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $326,237,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MongoDB by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 549,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,480,000 after acquiring an additional 204,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $153,990,000. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at $198,256,018.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $2,249,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,148,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,736,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.15, for a total value of $379,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 522,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,256,018.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,179 shares of company stock worth $9,535,839 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

MDB opened at $253.18 on Friday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.74 and a 52-week high of $509.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a current ratio of 4.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $355.93.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a negative return on equity of 14.88%. Analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDB. DA Davidson upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $455.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of MongoDB to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.74.

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

