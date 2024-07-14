Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 863 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,584 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $203,501,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,953,153 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $201,730,000 after buying an additional 26,229 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,628,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,875,000 after buying an additional 267,759 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,618,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $153,279,000 after buying an additional 74,528 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,921,857 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,775,000 after buying an additional 30,129 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered their target price on shares of Fortinet from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.86.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $59.55 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $81.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.88. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $1,593,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,867,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,705,320.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.55 per share, with a total value of $34,896.30. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,638 shares of company stock valued at $5,705,568 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

