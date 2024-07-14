Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,997 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 126,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Howard Financial Services LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 30,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $18.71 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $18.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $17.16.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.