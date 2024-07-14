ORG Partners LLC Sells 19,303 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

ORG Partners LLC cut its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 91.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,755 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 19,303 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Walmart from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 25,578 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.58, for a total transaction of $1,728,561.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 390,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,367,350.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,525,340 shares of company stock valued at $953,023,399. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $69.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.58. The firm has a market cap of $556.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.