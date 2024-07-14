Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL) Trading 0.7% Higher

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:QDPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.87 and last traded at $37.66. 60,211 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 72,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.40.

Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $376.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $35.29.

Get Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QDPL. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 12,440 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF

The Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF (QDPL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund tracks an index based on the stocks in the S&P 500 Index, long S&P Dividend futures and 3-year Treasurys. The objective is to provide 400% of the ordinary yield of the S&P 500 Index in exchange for reduced participation in the price performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Metaurus US Large Cap Dividend Multiplier 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.