Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) Trading Up 1.1%

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.54 and last traded at $4.54. 31,634 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 621,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.49.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Palisade Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($4.59) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palisade Bio, Inc. will post -10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage.

