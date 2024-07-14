Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Trading 1.4% Higher

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $336.67 and last traded at $335.80. 339,582 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,648,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $331.04.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.29.

The company has a market cap of $108.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $316.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 32.74%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $67,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 125,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $42,165,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,791,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 428,391 shares of company stock valued at $136,147,317. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 107 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 233 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 1,519 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

