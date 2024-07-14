Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 1.62% of Park-Ohio worth $5,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Park-Ohio by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,249,000 after buying an additional 26,215 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 7,523 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Park-Ohio in the fourth quarter valued at about $562,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 36.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 23.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. 51.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Park-Ohio

In related news, CEO Matthew V. Crawford purchased 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.96 per share, with a total value of $126,317.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,720,919.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Edward F. Crawford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.68 per share, with a total value of $246,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 761,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,788,217.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew V. Crawford purchased 5,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.96 per share, for a total transaction of $126,317.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 864,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,720,919.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 20,802 shares of company stock valued at $507,252. Company insiders own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Stock Performance

Shares of PKOH opened at $24.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a market capitalization of $325.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.37. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $28.79.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $417.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $439.00 million. Park-Ohio had a net margin of 0.70% and a return on equity of 13.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Park-Ohio Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. Park-Ohio’s payout ratio is 54.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Park-Ohio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

Park-Ohio Company Profile

(Free Report)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

