PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,308 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,889 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TAGStone Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 4,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 4,959 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Trading Up 0.5 %

PYPL opened at $60.27 on Friday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PYPL. JMP Securities lifted their price target on PayPal from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

