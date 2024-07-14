Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.90

Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.90 and last traded at $37.87, with a volume of 152614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PBA shares. CIBC lifted their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.45.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Equities analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a $0.501 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.83%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pembina Pipeline during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.