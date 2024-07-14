Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD) Short Interest Update

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 180,900 shares, a decrease of 14.5% from the June 15th total of 211,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Charles E. Kranich acquired 3,000 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.55 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $615,162.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Brian L. Knepp bought 2,670 shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.32 per share, for a total transaction of $46,244.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,776 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $359,840.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 8,305 shares of company stock valued at $150,686 in the last ninety days. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Penns Woods Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PWOD. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penns Woods Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 336,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,538,000 after acquiring an additional 6,992 shares in the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWOD has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Penns Woods Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ PWOD opened at $20.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.81. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $27.59. The company has a market cap of $157.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.47.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $16.21 million for the quarter.

Penns Woods Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

About Penns Woods Bancorp

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement account (IRAs) accounts.

