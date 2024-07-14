Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Pentair by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 70,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,122,000 after acquiring an additional 46,290 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Pentair by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,847,000 after purchasing an additional 23,494 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,908,000. Point72 Europe London LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $921,000. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,280,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $79.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.90. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $85.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $13.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.47%.

PNR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Pentair from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.71.

In other news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,254,534.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

