Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STBF) Announces Dividend of $0.13

Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STBF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, July 12th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1302 per share on Tuesday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.
Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSEARCA:STBF opened at $25.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09. Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.91 and a 1-year high of $25.26.
Performance Trust Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile
