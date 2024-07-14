PFG Advisors Acquires 249 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in United Rentals were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 48 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total transaction of $5,862,199.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

United Rentals stock opened at $679.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $656.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $650.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $387.01 and a 1 year high of $732.37. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.76 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on URI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $637.67.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

