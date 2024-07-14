PFG Advisors Boosts Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

PFG Advisors raised its position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in nVent Electric were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Energy Transition LLP grew its stake in nVent Electric by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 2,540,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,121,000 after acquiring an additional 39,169 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 2,219,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,338,000 after purchasing an additional 26,897 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,630,000. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its stake in nVent Electric by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,772,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,723,000 after buying an additional 31,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in nVent Electric by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,691,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,576,000 after buying an additional 113,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $78.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. nVent Electric plc has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $86.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31.

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $874.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that nVent Electric plc will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NVT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on nVent Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on nVent Electric from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

