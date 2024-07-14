PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. PFG Advisors owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sfmg LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Water ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

FIW opened at $103.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.81. First Trust Water ETF has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $107.24.

First Trust Water ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

