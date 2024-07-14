PFG Advisors Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 391 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $1,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 135.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 57,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after buying an additional 32,856 shares during the period. Mittelman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,194,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. MontVue Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 17.4% during the first quarter. MontVue Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at $204,000.

Shares of VDE opened at $127.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.51. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $110.51 and a 12-month high of $137.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.95.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

