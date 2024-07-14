PFG Advisors Buys 393 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

PFG Advisors increased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,668,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985,297 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,416,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,489,000 after purchasing an additional 143,041 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,366,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,464,000 after purchasing an additional 578,961 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,209,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,133,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,268,000 after acquiring an additional 292,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $152.73 on Friday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.24 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.85 and a 200 day moving average of $174.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.21.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares in the company, valued at $4,794,380.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Builders FirstSource news, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,794,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLDR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $207.00 to $197.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $215.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $200.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.67.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

