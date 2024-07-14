PFG Advisors Decreases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 163,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,788,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 208,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 39,432 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 133,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $59.03 on Friday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $47.19 and a twelve month high of $59.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.39. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

