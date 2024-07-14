PFG Advisors Grows Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 528 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $45.61 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.36 and its 200 day moving average is $41.86.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

