PFG Advisors Grows Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $122.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $123.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2916 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

