PFG Advisors Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $181.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.15 and a 200 day moving average of $167.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $293.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down previously from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Advanced Micro Devices

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.