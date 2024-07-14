PFG Advisors Grows Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

PFG Advisors lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Gartner were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth about $388,781,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Gartner by 830.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 514,230 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $231,974,000 after acquiring an additional 458,963 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 888.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 300,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,119,000 after acquiring an additional 269,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Gartner by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,852,820 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $835,826,000 after acquiring an additional 198,274 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Gartner by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 920,716 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $415,344,000 after acquiring an additional 143,556 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at $893,558.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.63, for a total transaction of $268,578.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $23,090,098.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 439 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.13, for a total value of $200,241.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,558.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,544 shares of company stock worth $10,079,813 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE IT opened at $455.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a PE ratio of 45.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $441.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $452.14. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $323.61 and a 1-year high of $486.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on IT. StockNews.com raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Gartner in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $507.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on Gartner from $550.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Gartner from $536.00 to $517.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $478.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IT

Gartner Profile

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.