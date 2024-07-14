PFG Advisors Has $1.11 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $133.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $145.00 and a 52 week high of $206.56.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.