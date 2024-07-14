PFG Advisors Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,550 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,952,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,432,000 after purchasing an additional 643,044 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,296,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,087,000 after purchasing an additional 77,871 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 1,228,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,396,000 after purchasing an additional 23,041 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,169,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 9.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 608,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,804,000 after purchasing an additional 51,493 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPGP opened at $103.98 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a twelve month low of $86.16 and a twelve month high of $107.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.03 and its 200-day moving average is $101.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.