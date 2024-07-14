PFG Advisors Has $1.15 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

PFG Advisors cut its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,256 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12,638.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,407,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388,510 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,505,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,469,000 after acquiring an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 759,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,525,000 after acquiring an additional 243,579 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 636,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 403,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,249,000 after acquiring an additional 211,112 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVY stock opened at $125.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.39. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $102.66 and a twelve month high of $125.99. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

