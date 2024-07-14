PFG Advisors Has $1.18 Million Stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 39,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA CGDV opened at $33.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.75. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.47 and a twelve month high of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

