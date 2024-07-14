PFG Advisors Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2024

PFG Advisors raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQFree Report) by 37.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $211,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,507,000 after purchasing an additional 29,971 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1,932.7% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 91,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,535,000 after purchasing an additional 87,105 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 89.3% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,615,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,681,000 after buying an additional 3,121,091 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 89,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

SPHQ stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $47.72 and a one year high of $65.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.