PFG Advisors Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $178.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.10. The company has a market cap of $55.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.57.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.