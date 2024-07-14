PFG Advisors Increases Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PFG Advisors lifted its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 23,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop National Bank bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at $1,828,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,004 shares in the company, valued at $634,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 31,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total transaction of $5,329,711.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,061.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $135,517.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,634. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,544 shares of company stock worth $25,413,051. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $166.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.19. The company has a market cap of $393.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.45 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.10. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.74.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

