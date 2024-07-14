PFG Advisors Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

PFG Advisors trimmed its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,159 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Wooster Corthell Wealth Management Inc. now owns 264,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after purchasing an additional 100,886 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 104,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 81,503 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 142.7% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 369,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,456,000 after acquiring an additional 217,445 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,091,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,900,000 after acquiring an additional 261,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Financial Services INC. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 63,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Price Performance

SPIP stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.45. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $26.01.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.