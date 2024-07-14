PFG Advisors Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF)

PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:DYNF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DYNF. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $49,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF in the first quarter worth $110,000.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA DYNF opened at $48.19 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.53. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.11 and a 200-day moving average of $43.57.

BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF Profile

The BlackRock U.S. Equity Factor Rotation ETF (DYNF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of large- and mid-cap US stocks that uses five equity style factors. DYNF was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

