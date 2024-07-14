PFG Advisors Purchases 3,026 Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 55.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Leuthold Group LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 87.4% in the first quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,914 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 264.8% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 42,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 30,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF stock opened at $115.98 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $114.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.32.

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

