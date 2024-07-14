PFG Advisors Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

PFG Advisors grew its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,465,214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,048,631,000 after purchasing an additional 61,028 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,009,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,500,184 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $736,015,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 15,439.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $433,974,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,788,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,445,000 after buying an additional 81,887 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $182.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $171.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.54. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.94 and a fifty-two week high of $199.18. The firm has a market cap of $167.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.71.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 13.18% and a return on equity of 40.21%. The firm had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.66. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on IBM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.53.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IBM

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.