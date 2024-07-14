PFG Advisors Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

PFG Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 60.7% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $83.39 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $84.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.34. The company has a market capitalization of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

