PFG Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PFG Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,987 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,734,407,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 104,030,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,502,720,000 after buying an additional 9,879,524 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,833,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,520,000 after buying an additional 1,315,056 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 40,508,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,928,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Bank of America by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,189,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338,679 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BAC opened at $41.59 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $41.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BAC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

