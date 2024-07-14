PFG Advisors Sells 288 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

PFG Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,120 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

MTUM opened at $199.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $191.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.16. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

