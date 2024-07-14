PFG Advisors Sells 3,430 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

PFG Advisors decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,430 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 942.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.86 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

