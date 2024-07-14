PFG Advisors Sells 415 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors owned 0.13% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IVOV. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

NYSEARCA IVOV opened at $90.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.95. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $91.03. The company has a market cap of $883.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.07.

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (IVOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P mid-cap 400. IVOV was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

