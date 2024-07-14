PFG Advisors Sells 7,486 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

PFG Advisors lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 44.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,361.4% during the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $95.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $65.53 and a 12-month high of $97.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.98.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

