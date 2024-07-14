PFG Advisors Takes $1.03 Million Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,049 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 105.0% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 368,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,973 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 248,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,048,000 after purchasing an additional 48,170 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 387,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,697,000 after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in BWX Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on BWXT. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $98.43 on Friday. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. The business had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. BWX Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

