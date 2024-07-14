Pollen Street Group (LON:POLN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Pollen Street Group Limited (LON:POLN – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 728.72 ($9.33) and last traded at GBX 730 ($9.35). Approximately 32,540 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 144,378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 734 ($9.40).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on POLN shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 910 ($11.66) price objective on shares of Pollen Street Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.53) price objective on shares of Pollen Street Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Get Pollen Street Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Pollen Street Group

Pollen Street Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Pollen Street Group Company Profile

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 709.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 643.12. The stock has a market capitalization of £464.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,196.72 and a beta of 0.23.

(Get Free Report)

Pollen Street PLC was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in London, Greater London, United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pollen Street Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollen Street Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.