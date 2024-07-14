Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stake Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp owned 0.09% of Portland General Electric worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POR. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $49,763,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,524,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $196,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,503 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $39,112,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $17,460,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 507,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,005,000 after purchasing an additional 258,275 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,170. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $43,363.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,239.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Benjamin Felton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $142,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,297,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,463 shares of company stock valued at $274,064. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

POR stock opened at $44.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $49.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $929.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.63%.

POR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

