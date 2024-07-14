Post (NYSE:POST) Hits New 52-Week High at $108.32

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $108.32 and last traded at $108.03, with a volume of 146260 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $106.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on POST shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.67.

The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.00.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. Post had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Post’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $158,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,345 shares of company stock valued at $2,344,320 over the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Post during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in Post in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Post by 9,966.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Post by 487.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

