Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Power REIT Trading Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE PW opened at $0.87 on Friday. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.

Get Power REIT alerts:

Power REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Power REIT, with a focus on the Triple Bottom Line and a commitment to Profit, Planet and People is a specialized real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns sustainable real estate related to infrastructure assets including properties for Controlled Environment Agriculture, Renewable Energy and Transportation.

Receive News & Ratings for Power REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.