Power REIT (NYSE:PW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power REIT (NYSE:PW – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Power REIT Trading Up 6.0 %
Shares of NYSE PW opened at $0.87 on Friday. Power REIT has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66.
Power REIT Company Profile
