PowerUp Acquisition (NASDAQ:PWUP) Trading Down 0.2%

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. 345 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 22,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.27.

PowerUp Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.14.

Get PowerUp Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Trading of PowerUp Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.19% of PowerUp Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.17% of the company’s stock.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on video gaming, gaming adjacent, and metaverse businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PowerUp Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PowerUp Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.