Premier African Minerals (LON:PREM) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.09

Premier African Minerals Limited (LON:PREM – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.09 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.09 ($0.00), with a volume of 592970625 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Premier African Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Premier African Minerals Price Performance

About Premier African Minerals

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of £29.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Premier African Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, evaluation, development, and investment of natural resource properties on the African continent. It explores for tungsten, lithium, tantalum, fluorspar, potash, and gold deposits. The company holds interests in RHA Tungsten mine, Katete REE project, zulu project, and Tinde projects in Zimbabwe, as well as properties in Mozambique.

